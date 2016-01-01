Judge: Manafort lied to investigators

WASHINGTON—A federal judge ruled Wednesday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort intentionally lied to investigators involved in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Manafort misled investigators on at least three matters in violation of a plea deal he made with Mueller’s team, according to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s ruling. In particular, Manafort lied about his communications with another unspecified Department of Justice investigation.

The ruling hurts Manafort’s chance of receiving a reduced sentence, though Jackson said she will decide its exact effect during his sentencing next month. Manafort is already facing eight or more years in prison for charges of tax and bank fraud from another trial last year.