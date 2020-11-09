Judge issues injunction against MacArthur’s church

California Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff sided with Los Angeles County Thursday, banning Grace Community Church from holding indoor worship services because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. If the Sun Valley, Calif., church pastored by John MacArthur decides to hold outdoor services, congregants must wear masks and implement social distancing rules, Beckloff added.

Does this end the legal battle? The Thomas More Society, which represents the church and MacArthur, said it will appeal the ruling to protect its client’s constitutional right to worship. Special counsel Charles LiMandri said he was disappointed in the court’s failure to factor in the reduced number of COVID-19 cases and consider the attorneys’ argument on the separation of powers. MacArthur has opened the sanctuary for worship on Sundays since the end of July in defiance of state and county restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Dig deeper: Read Steve West’s report in Liberties on California churches fined for defying indoor worship bans.