Judge hits pro-lifers with harsh sentence

California pregnancy centers at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this week in a case challenging a California law requiring pregnancy care centers to post signs or distribute flyers telling women the state provides free or low-cost contraception and abortion, along with a local abortion provider’s phone number.
The suit, filed in October 2015 by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) on behalf of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), states California’s Reproductive Freedom, Accountability, Comprehensive Care, and Transparency (FACT) Act violates free speech protected by the U.S. Constitution. The state argues the law simply requires “a truly minimal disclosure.”
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed last year to take NIFLA’s case to settle the dispute that has volleyed multiple times between the state and pro-life organizations. Liberty Counsel, the American Center for Law and Justice, and the Pacific Justice Institute have also appealed to the Supreme Court, and their cases are pending. Other states and cities have tried to implement mandates similar to California’s but with little success.
“No one should be forced to provide free advertising for the abortion industry—least of all pro-life pregnancy centers,” ADF president Michael Farris said in a statement. Farris will argue the case before the high court Tuesday.
“California argues that this law is needed because pregnant women are unaware of all of their options, which include abortion. That’s simply not true,” he said. “Information about abortion is widely available, and the government has many other ways it can do what it wants to without trampling on the First Amendment protected freedoms of pro-life advocates.” —S.G.