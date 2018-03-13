Judge hits pro-lifers with harsh sentence

A Michigan judge handed out an unusually harsh sentence last week to a group of pro-life activists, ordering them to stay away from every abortion center in the United States. The activists’ attorney called the ruling unnecessarily punitive, as well as a violation of his clients’ constitutional rights.

In December, the five activists—Monica Migliorino Miller, Robert Kovaly, Patrice Woodworth, Will Goodman, and Matthew Connolly—walked into the Women’s Center in West Bloomfield, Mich. They prayed, sang, and offered red roses to women in the waiting room. When workers asked them to leave, they refused. Police eventually dragged them out.

Last September, during a coordinated "Red Rose Rescue" in three states, Miller and other pro-life advocates entered abortion centers to talk to women in waiting rooms and hand them flowers. A judge dismissed their obstruction charges and suspended their fines, on condition they stay away from the abortion centers and refrain from criminal activity.

But this time, a Michigan jury found the activists in West Bloomfield guilty of trespassing and obstructing justice. During the trial, the judge prohibited the defendants from mentioning abortion or their pro-life views, something Miller told me is “standard practice” for trials involving pro-lifers at abortion centers: “As long as the unborn are not recognized as persons, pro-lifers who defend them are basically hung out to dry.”

The trial offered few surprises, but the sentencing had plenty, Miller said.

Michigan District Judge Marc Barron sentenced the activists on Wednesday to 12 months probation, eight days of community service, court fines, and restitution to the abortion center. He also ordered them to stay 500 feet away from every abortion center in the United States and refrain from contacting each other.

Prosecutor Larry Sherman said he couldn’t advocate leniency for the activists: “They’ve shown no remorse, demonstrate no potential for rehabilitation, and continue to pose a threat. … The community needs to be protected from them.”

Miller told me in her decades of pro-life activism, she’s faced charges against her at least 50 times and even spent time in jail. But she’s never seen a sentence so “overreaching.”

“It would be one thing for the judge to impose that kind of restriction on the very clinic where we did the rescue,” she said of the mandated buffer zone. “But every clinic? Everywhere? In the United States of America? How is that even in his jurisdiction, one would wonder.”

The activists’ attorney, Robert Muise, called the sentencing “a violation of their constitutional rights.” He plans to appeal.