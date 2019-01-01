Judge blocks Trump family planning funds rule

A federal judge on Thursday blocked a new Trump administration rule that funds only family planning providers that do not refer patients for abortions. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian’s nationwide injunction prevents the rule, scheduled for implementation May 3, from taking effect until other legal challenges can make their way through the courts.

In February, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services updated Title X of the Public Health Service Act to require facilities that receive federal family planning funds to physically separate from places that provide either abortions or referrals for them. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and pro-abortion groups filed suit, claiming the change amounted to a “gag rule” on doctors. More than 20 states have sued the Trump administration over the rule, and several state leaders have threatened to withdraw from the Title X program entirely.

“This administration has made clear that we will protect life at all stages, and this rule is another important step,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.