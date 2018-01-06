Judge blocks Iowa heartbeat bill
by Leigh Jones
Posted 6/01/18, 12:10 pm
An Iowa judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state’s new “heartbeat bill” from going into effect, halting protections for unborn babies that would begin as soon as doctors can detect a heartbeat. Judge Michael Huppert said he would formally issue a temporary injunction later Friday. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the Emma Goldman Clinic sued to stop the law, which provides the earliest protections in the country for unborn babies. Fetal heartbeats can be detected at about six weeks gestation. Although applauded by pro-life advocates, the law faces an uncertain legal future. U.S. Supreme Court precedent prevents restrictions on abortion before the age of viability, generally considered about 24 weeks gestation. Attorneys with the Thomas More Society, a pro-life law firm, volunteered to defend the law in court after Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said his support for abortion prevented him from participating in the case.
Comments
Bob CPosted: Fri, 06/01/2018 12:51 pm
It is ironic that the organization, "Planned Parenthood of the Heartland", can have the word “Heart” in their name, but deny the existence of a living, beating “Heart” in a pre-born baby.
news2mePosted: Fri, 06/01/2018 02:36 pm
It continues to be more unclear just WHO is in control. If they make a law and you have enough money to stop it, what's the point. Those groups should not be able to use tax monies to sue tax payers.
austinbeartuxPosted: Fri, 06/01/2018 02:56 pm
Our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.