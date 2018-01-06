Judge blocks Iowa heartbeat bill

An Iowa judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state’s new “heartbeat bill” from going into effect, halting protections for unborn babies that would begin as soon as doctors can detect a heartbeat. Judge Michael Huppert said he would formally issue a temporary injunction later Friday. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the Emma Goldman Clinic sued to stop the law, which provides the earliest protections in the country for unborn babies. Fetal heartbeats can be detected at about six weeks gestation. Although applauded by pro-life advocates, the law faces an uncertain legal future. U.S. Supreme Court precedent prevents restrictions on abortion before the age of viability, generally considered about 24 weeks gestation. Attorneys with the Thomas More Society, a pro-life law firm, volunteered to defend the law in court after Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said his support for abortion prevented him from participating in the case.