Judge affirms ruling to reinstate DACA

The Trump administration now has 17 days to appeal a Friday U.S. District Court ruling that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) must resume. The Obama-era program shields young immigrants brought into the country illegally from deportation. U.S. Distrcit Judge John D. Bates reaffirmed his earlier ruling that the administration must allow renewal requests and once again accept new applications for DACA. President Donald Trump ended DACA in September of last year, but the government continues to process renewal requests under orders from a federal court.