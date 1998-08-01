Journalist Cokie Roberts has died

Cokie Roberts, who covered politics in the nation’s capital for ABC News and NPR over several decades, died Tuesday from complications of breast cancer. She was 75. Roberts worked nearly to the end of her life, saying in August she looked forward to covering next year’s election. Steven, her husband of 53 years, their two children, and six grandchildren survive her.

What was she known for? The daughter of two members of Congress from Louisiana, Roberts worked in radio and at CBS News and PBS before joining ABC News in 1988. She began her long tenure with NPR in 1978. Roberts co-anchored This Week with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002 and co-wrote a political column with her husband for many years. She also wrote books on the role of women in history, as well as two with her husband about family life and marriage.

