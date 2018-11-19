Joni Eareckson Tada diagnosed with cancer

Joni Eareckson Tada, a Christian author and advocate for people with disabilities, announced Monday she has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time. Tada battled stage 3 breast cancer eight years ago and recently underwent a biopsy on a small nodule that developed over the site of her previous mastectomy. “When I received the unexpected news of cancer from my oncological surgeon, I relaxed and smiled, knowing that my sovereign God loves me dearly and holds me tightly in His hands,” she said.

Tada requested prayers for her surgery scheduled for next Monday to remove the cancer and for “this new health challenge [to] become a platform for showcasing His grace and the giving of the Gospel.” Tada, 69, became quadriplegic 51 years ago in a diving accident. Since then, she founded Joni and Friends, an international ministry to people with disabilities. Tada was WORLD’s Daniel of the Year in 2017.