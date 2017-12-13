Jones wins in Alabama, Moore refuses to concede
by Evan Wilt
Posted 12/13/17, 08:17 am
Doug Jones defeated embattled Republican Roy Moore Tuesday to become the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama since 1992. But Moore refused to concede defeat, calling for a recount late Tuesday night. “It’s not over,” Moore told supporters late Tuesday night. “We know that God is still in control.” The Associated Press called the race for Jones at 9:23 p.m. CST, nearly two and half hours after polls closed. With all precincts reporting, the unofficial results show Jones leading Moore 49.9 percent to 48.4 percent, a difference of about 21,000 votes. Nearly 23,000 (1.7 percent) of Alabama voters chose to write in a candidate. Alabama election law calls for a recount when the margin of victory is less than 0.5 percent—Jones leads Moore by 1.5 percent. Moore was the overwhelming favorite to claim the seat formerly held by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but the race took a dramatic turn after The Washington Post reported an account of a woman who accused Moore of molesting her when she was 14 and he was 32. Moore denied the accusations and continued to refute any wrongdoing even after more women came forward with similar stories. Jones’ win shrinks the already slim GOP Senate majority down to 51-49, leaving even less margin for error on major legislation—particularly on pro-life issues. Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., will continue to serve through the end of the year until Jones takes over in January. President Donald Trump waited to endorse Moore until Dec. 4 and explained Wednesday morning why he originally endorsed Strange in the primary. “I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election,” he tweeted. “I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!”
Read more from The Sift
Evan Wilt
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
ALAMOBRAD@HOTMA...Posted: Wed, 12/13/2017 09:09 am
The Moore Debacle--and I think we can now all concede it is that--- should be instructive for one and all. Summoning up now my best Gomer Pyle (RIP Jim Nabors) all I can say is "For shame for shame for shame" on those tasked with vetting candidates for the state level R party there in Bamastan. For shame too on the victims whose odd timing of stepping forward to confront Moore's history left an avenue for Mooreophilic partisans to attempt to slander them the way the Clinton machine attacked his numerous accusers.
Jones is the first modern day Democrat elected from Alabama in 25 years. The easy part for him is now over. As a D senator from one of our reddest Red States what can he do, what message can he send to the DNC higher ups? His election may now be little more than seat warming until an un-tainted Alabama R man or woman can step up in 4 years. In any event put a fork in Roy Moore because he's done and now long past his "sell by" date. But something tells me he and his minions will not simply go gently into that good night. If I were in the Gov mansion in Montgomery would I be quaking now? You bet.
Cyborg3Posted: Wed, 12/13/2017 09:59 am
Foolish you! What Evangelical will now be untainted when Democrat operatives place some unsubstantiated allegations against the candidate and they then let the "Christians" finish him off. It is a sad day in America and many "Christians" have blood on their hands for the evil that this election will result!
Again look at the allegations and don't tell me Breitbart news is a suspect news organization! They at least took the time to look into the allegations unlike World Magazine did! Shame on you!
If you read Samantha Cooney’s article outlining the allegations against Judge Roy Moore, which all are around 40 years old except one, you would believe this to be an open and shut case. But to start with, you need to understand that the Times Magazine is anything but dependable. What it is dependable at is being the right hand of the Democratic Party, where they regularly twist the news for political purposes!
First, you are led to believe there are 9 allegations against Moore but that is a slight of hand for she actually presents only 8 allegations. The first 5 are totally baseless and should never have been included.
Becky Gray 22 year of age: According to this allegation, Roy Moore asked her out repeatedly. Hum. This is definitely a charge that should lead to his removal. I hope you read my sarcasm! So exactly why would Samantha Cooney level this as a legitimate allegation against Judge Roy Moore? Is it to boost up the number of allegations to give the appearance that Judge Roy Moore is some pervert who should not be allowed to run? If you would ask many happily married women if their husband would not give up and asked them out repeatedly before they were married, I would bet that many (if not most) would say their husbands kept asking them out! Again, how is this legitimate grounds to have Judge Roy Moore removed? Let us look at the others.
Gloria Thacker Deason, 18 years of age: She says Moore took her out for dinner a few times, a couple times she had wine, and nothing went beyond some kissing. Part of the allegation here is that Moore was giving a “minor” a drink when she was below the allowed drinking age of 19. Perhaps Moore did not know she was just 18 and ordered her wine thinking she was older. The waiter obviously did not check so he too was fooled! I throw this out as a plausible argument to show that the ordering of wine could easily have been a mistake where the young woman was flattered that she was thought to be older, Roy Moore did not know her age, and the woman now about 40 years older still remembered drinking the wine. Is this really anything worthy of having a candidate eliminated? It is a viscous attack on Judge Roy Moore with intent to inflict harm without any justification.
Gena Richardson, near her 18th birthday: The allegation is that Moore asked Gena out a couple times, once even calling her school, before she relented and went out with him. After the movie he drove her to her car and gave her a “forceful” kiss that left her scared. I am sorry but this again is no grounds to eliminate a man running for the Senate. It is worth to comment that Roy Moore was about 30 years old and single. At that time the consent laws were 16 and it was not uncommon for older men to date women under 18. In fact, going back to the 1880’s the consent laws were much younger, commonly 10 or 12 years of age. Note that Delaware consent laws were 7 years in 1880, where Hawaii and Oklahoma did not have any. I point this out not to justify such behavior but to show that the standards have changed over the years, especially given the young age that people would often die at that time. The book, "Gone With the Wind" highlights the cultural differences of the South, where it was completely appropriate for a 16 year old girl, like Scarlett O'Hara, to date single older men in there 30's and 40's. Roy Moore did not break the law, nor social mores, by dating women under 18. Again, the conduct with Gena Richardson is no grounds to have Judge Roy Moore eliminated from the Senate race.
Debbie Wesson Gibson, age 17: She alleges Roy Moore asked her out when she was 17 when he spoke at her high school civics class. She went out with him for 3 months with nothing more than kissing and her mother approved. Roy Moore does not remember going out with her given the 36 years that have passed, but he says possibly he did. Roy Moore had the approval of the mother and went out with the young women, which was not uncommon at the time in Alabama. There is no basis for have Roy Moore removed from the Senate for these actions. Also, it has come to light that Debbie is a “supporter of Democratic politicians, including Moore’s opponent Doug Jones. She also performed translation work for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.”
Wendy Miller, age 16: She alleges that Moore asked here out when she was 16, but her mother did not allow her to date Moore. Roy Moore did not even date the gal, though she alleges he asked her out. The possibility exists that Moore never knew her age when he asked her out. Many 16 year olds look like they are over 20 especially when they dress up with all their makeup. In my own life, there were many times I thought a 14-16 year old girl to be much older. I find this most absurd that this should disqualify Moore from being a Senator! Moore doesn’t even remember it, because he never went out with her and it was nearly 40 years ago – if it did happen.
The first five allegations are totally baseless and should not be allowed to remove Roy Moore from the Senate. The last three are more serious but there are reasons to doubt these allegations.
Tina Johnson, age 28: She alleges Roy Moore groped her in 1991at his law offices where he grabbed her butt at a meeting where she was supposed to sign over custody of her son to her mother. The article fails to tell about the nasty custody battle where Roy Moore represented Johnson’s mother where Johnson was “repeatedly painted as unfit, absent and unstable mother accused of taking her son from his elementary school against his will.” One affidavit signed by Johnson’s mother accuses her of being violent and having to be treated by a psychiatrist when she was 15 years old. Also, the mainstream media has ignored the fact that as recently as “2010, Johnson was arrested and pled guilty to felony fraud charges related to checks belonging to a family member. She also entered a court drug program.” Given the nature of the court battle and the character of the women, it is understandable why she would want to get back at Judge Roy Moore who took away her son from her. Given the way the main stream media have presented a one-sided view of the facts, it is very obvious that this is a hit job to remove Judge Roy Moore from being in the Senate.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/29/media-ignore-bombshel...
Beverly Young Nelson, age 16: She alleges that Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she got into his pickup where he groped her and forced her head down near his crotch. When she would not perform sexually, he dumped her out in the back driveway of the restaurant. Beverly at a news conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, presented her yearbook where she showed some writing and Roy Moore’s signature. As I already explained above, the hand writing expert questioned the validity of the inscription which Beverly earlier claimed Roy Moore wrote. Now she claims she wrote in the inscription so she would remember the place and date. Also, Nelson’s story doesn’t line up with employees who worked at the diner. Employees had to be 16 years of age, not the age of 15 that she alleges she first started working. The dumpster was on the side of the buiding and not the back as alleged by Nelson. Even Beverly’s step son says she is lying and plans to vote for Roy Moore. A missionary, Jeff DeVine who dated Nelson in high school, claims he does not believe her. Beverly Nelson put on a good act at the press conference but it was a little too good for she acts like she is emotionally disturbed by the events 40 years ago, yet she was a supporter of Trump. I don’t believe if she truly was traumatized years ago by groping that she would vote for a man who was recorded talking about groping women. The reason she was put forward as a Trump supporter was to hide the true nature of the attack – a Democrat hit job to remove Judge Roy Moore an outspoken opponent of homosexuality, a supporter of the Ten Commandments, and an Evangelical Christian. Remember, these allegations all came out just a few weeks before the election, and we see Democratic money flowing from the Obama political machine to unseat Roy Moore – one more vote to impeach Trump.
Leigh Corfman, 14 years old:she alleges that Roy Moore “took off her shirt” at his house, “touched her over her underwear and led her hands to touch him over his underwear”. The allegations are not credible on a number of grounds. First, Corfman claims that Roy Moore called her on her phone in her bedroom, but she did not have a landline into her bedroom. Also, the timeline is questionable when you look at the court documents because she was supposed to move to her father’s house just 12 days after the court hearing (including that day). No mention was made about this major change in Corfman’s life where she was to move in with her father given the trouble she was getting into. Corfman told Today’s Savannah Guthrie that the alleged incident with Moore had a lasting impact on her leading her into her life’s trouble of boyfriends, drinking and drugs. Ironically, she had already been in this trouble which led her custody to be transferred over to her father – the reason for the court appearance. This highlights a major inconsistency in her claim of what happened. Corfman gave the cross streets where she supposedly met up with Moore but the location is more than a mile from the house where she lived at the time.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/21/court-documents-raise...
Corfman’s character brings her whole story into question. She was divorced three times, filed for bankruptcy 3 times, and has been “charged with multiple misdemeanors”. Also, she “has claimed several pastors at various churches made sexual advances at her.”
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/revealed-roy-moore-accuser-three-tim...
On March 28, the station WBRC reported about a prom being shut down where Corfman’s son, Garner Polston, shot video of the police raid and the Fox 6 News station interviewed him. He described the DJ telling everyone to go back to their tables and to sit down, where the police officers walked around tables checking purses and jackets. The interview continues with the following:
“Polston says during that time, officers blocked the exits and wouldn’t let anyone leave. After about ten minutes, they started allowing people to get up and to leave if they wanted, but those who left had their coats and purses searched.”
“According to Polston, some prom attendees were seen leaving the prom with officers, but he has no idea if they were actually arrested or face any type of school sanctions. He says officers never explained what prompted the incident or whether they were looking for drugs, alcohol or something else.
Polston says the event was ‘disappointing,’ and ‘they just pretty much ruined the good time we were supposed to have.’ … Polston’s mother, Leigh Corfman, used even stronger language, saying she was ‘horrified’ and calling the evening a ‘total nightmare.’
‘What about their rights?’ she said to Fox6 News.”
http://m.wbrc.com/story/21816541/southside-high-school-prom-shut-down-fo...
This interview tells a lot about Corfman and her son. Rather than being grateful that the police where attempting to prevent some incident or accident due to drugs or alcohol, they blame the police for ruining the evening. Corfman's son would later post anti-police messages on his twitter account suggesting his strong dislike for the police.
http://gotnews.com/exclusive-leigh-corfmans-son-jeff-sessions-can-suck-b...
Corfman is explosive about the prom incident bringing into question the meek and Christian demeanor she displayed during her interview.
https://www.today.com/news/roy-moore-accuser-leigh-corfman-shares-why-sh...
She too appears to have a strong dislike for the police. Most Christians and Conservatives I know would never react in such a way against the police screaming about their rights! She sounds like a liberal to me.
Also, it is telling to look more into the belief’s of her son. He is an atheist who hates Christians and conservatives life Sessions. See more at the following link:
http://www.increasinglearning.com/blog/garner-polston
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=104889
Leigh Corfman seems to me to be a street smart gal looking for the limelight willing to bring allegations against preachers or politicians to further her own nest. Rather than being meek and mild like she played on her interview, she is a viscous woman out for herself and her own gain. Very likely she was paid off for her allegations against Roy Moore.
Conclusion: All the allegations brought forward against Roy Moore appear to be a smoke screen to bring down Judge Roy Moore. These allegations, most being about 40 years old, are either insignificant or trumped up charges pushed by ruthless Democrats looking to win the political battle in the US.
Rich277Posted: Wed, 12/13/2017 09:34 am
I am currently in the jury pool for upcoming trials in our county. In the current climate, I am wondering, "why? " Do we even need a judicial system anymore?
HansPosted: Wed, 12/13/2017 12:17 pm
Did I miss the part where Moore was sentenced to jail time? He wasn't elected. Or do you hold Hillary Clinton to the same standard, where the only negative things you believe about her were proven in a court of law?