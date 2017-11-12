Jones, Moore make final pitch to Alabama voters

Alabama’s two U.S. Senate candidates enter their last full day of campaigning Monday, attempting to make their final pitch to any voters who remain undecided. The special election to fill U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat has grown into a national spectacle. Most expected Republican Roy Moore to win easily in deeply conservative Alabama, but multiple accusations of sexual misconduct have thrown the race into chaos. A Fox News poll shows Democrat Doug Jones with a 10-point lead heading into the final stretch, but averaging poll numbers over the last few weeks shows the race too close to call, with Moore leading by 2.5 percentage points, which is within the statitistical margin of error. President Donald Trump gave Moore a boost over the weekend during a speech in Pensacola, Fla., about 20 miles from the Alabama border. He also recorded a robocall for Moore, released Monday, telling voters, “We need Roy voting for us.” Former President Barack Obama released his own robocall Monday in support of Jones, and former Vice President Joe Biden also plans to record one for the Democratic candidate. Other prominent national Democrats, such as Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, campaigned with Jones over the weekend, emphasizing the importance of African-American voter turnout. On Sunday, AL.com, which includes three top Alabama newspapers, released its editorial recommendation: Write-in a Republican alternative. “Voting for Roy Moore just because he has an ‘R’ next to his name, ignoring his record of personal and official misconduct, is neither wise nor careful,” the editorial board wrote.