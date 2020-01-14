Joker leads Oscar nominations

The Warner Bros. comic book origin story Joker racked up 11 Oscar nominations on Monday, including best picture, best director for Todd Phillips, and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. Joker will compete for the year’s top film against World War I epic 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Ford v. Ferrari, JoJo Rabbit, Marriage Story, Little Women, and Parasite. The Academy Awards, scheduled for Feb. 9, will go on without a host for a second consecutive year.

How did the underdogs do? Streaming services fared better than at the Golden Globes, with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman claiming 10 nominations. Despite Little Women nabbing a best picture nomination, the Academy overlooked Greta Gerwig’s directing.

