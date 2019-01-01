Johnson elected British prime minister

Pro-Brexit lawmaker Boris Johnson on Tuesday won the race to replace Theresa May as Britain’s prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party. Johnson won 66 percent of the party vote, defeating his opponent, Jeremy Hunt, who secured 34 percent. Johnson will assume office in a handover ceremony on Wednesday.

In his victory speech, Johnson said people will question the decision to elect him but added the Conservative Party has worked to “promote the good of the whole country” for the last 200 years. During the campaign, Johnson insisted he will ensure Britain leaves the European Union by the Oct. 31 deadline, with or without an agreed upon transition plan.

Jeremy Corbyn, the opposition Labour Party leader, warned that Johnson “hasn’t won the support of our country” and reemphasized his call for a general election. U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Johnson in a tweet, saying, “He will be great.”