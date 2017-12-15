Johnson Amendment repeal struck from tax bill

WASHINGTON—The Senate parliamentarian determined Thursday night that language allowing churches to endorse political candidates could not stay in the GOP tax plan. Repealing the Johnson Amendment was a high priority for some conservatives, but the parliamentarian, who serves as the referee for Senate rules, ruled removing it was a policy change not pertaining to the budget and did not meet the requirements of the expedited reconciliation process used to avoid a Senate filibuster. If Republicans want to move forward with the repeal, they will need to garner 60 votes in the Senate. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said the news disappointed him. “The federal government and the IRS should never have the ability, through our tax code, to limit free speech,” he said in a statement. “This tax reform bill was an appropriate place to address this historic tax problem.” Repealing the Johnson Amendment, a tax code rule that has barred pastors and leaders of nonprofit organizations from endorsing political candidates since 1954, is a top priority for President Donald Trump. Supporters of the amendment claim it upholds the sanctity of religious institutions and keeps tax-deductible gifts from going to political candidates. Republicans plan to finalize their tax package and pass it through Congress next week. Complicating matters, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., announced yesterday he would not vote for the current plan unless leaders include a larger expansion of the child tax credit.