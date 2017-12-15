481
Johnson Amendment repeal struck from tax bill

by Evan Wilt
Posted 12/15/17, 11:02 am

WASHINGTON—The Senate parliamentarian determined Thursday night that language allowing churches to endorse political candidates could not stay in the GOP tax plan. Repealing the Johnson Amendment was a high priority for some conservatives, but the parliamentarian, who serves as the referee for Senate rules, ruled removing it was a policy change not pertaining to the budget and did not meet the requirements of the expedited reconciliation process used to avoid a Senate filibuster. If Republicans want to move forward with the repeal, they will need to garner 60 votes in the Senate. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said the news disappointed him. “The federal government and the IRS should never have the ability, through our tax code, to limit free speech,” he said in a statement. “This tax reform bill was an appropriate place to address this historic tax problem.” Repealing the Johnson Amendment, a tax code rule that has barred pastors and leaders of nonprofit organizations from endorsing political candidates since 1954, is a top priority for President Donald Trump. Supporters of the amendment claim it upholds the sanctity of religious institutions and keeps tax-deductible gifts from going to political candidates. Republicans plan to finalize their tax package and pass it through Congress next week. Complicating matters, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., announced yesterday he would not vote for the current plan unless leaders include a larger expansion of the child tax credit.

Evan Wilt

Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Washington, D.C.

Comments

  • MTJanet
    Posted: Fri, 12/15/2017 11:19 am

    If you are going to be beholden to Caesar, then you are going to pay a price.  I think the Church should truly get the government off its back and get rid of its tax exempt status.  It has been bondage for too long.  

  • SBTB's picture
    SBTB
    Posted: Fri, 12/15/2017 12:04 pm

    Respectully disagree.  The alternative you recommend means the government gets a cut of what goes in the offering plate.  That money has (in most cases) already been taxed and is designated for the Lord's work.  Not cool.

  • MikeD
    Posted: Fri, 12/15/2017 03:58 pm

    Who is the Senate parliamentarian? It seems that some basic personal and, more so, political information about this person should have been included here.

