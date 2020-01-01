John Lewis lies in state at the Capitol

A horse-drawn carriage carried the former congressman’s body across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday in Selma, Ala., where he survived a beating by police as he led a historic civil rights march more than five decades ago. Then on Monday, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., became the first black lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda. A delegation including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., traveled with Lewis’ body from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to Capitol Hill on Monday for his official state memorial service. Along the way, they made brief stops at the Lincoln Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Black Lives Matter Plaza, and other Washington landmarks.

How long will he lie in state? On Wednesday, Lewis’ body will return to Atlanta for a ceremony at the Georgia Capitol. A private funeral will close the remembrances on Thursday at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King once served as pastor.

