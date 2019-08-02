John Dingell, longest serving congressman, dies at 92

Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest serving congressman in American history, died Thursday at the age of 92. The Michigan Democrat was considered a master of legislative deal-making and a staunch advocate for the U.S. auto industry based in his home state. He was first elected in 1955 to fill the House seat vacated by his late father, John Dingell Sr. Dingell announced in 2014 that he would not run for a 30th term in office. Instead, his wife, Debbie, ran and won the seat. He suffered a heart attack in September, and recently entered hospice care after a cancer diagnosis.

Dingell is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons, one of whom served 15 years in the Michigan Legislature, and several grandchildren.