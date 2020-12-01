Joe Biden takes oath of office, becoming 46th president

WASHINGTON—U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday swore in the oldest president to take office in American history. A security force more than 25,000 strong guarded the U.S. capital as Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris became the first female and first African and Asian American vice president. They took their oaths in front of a scaled-down, mask-wearing audience, and an aide wiped down the podium between speakers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What happened at the event? In his speech, Biden called for unity and paused for a moment of silent prayer for victims of the pandemic. He also condemned the riots at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago and acknowledged the country’s deep social divisions, saying, “We must end this uncivil war that pits red versus blue, rural versus urban.” Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attended with their wives. Former President Jimmy Carter was unable to attend due to his health, and outgoing President Donald Trump departed for Florida after a farewell event Wednesday morning.

