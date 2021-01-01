Jobless claims at lowest since pandemic

Some 684,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to Thursday’s report from the Labor Department. That’s a sharp drop from the week before and the fewest since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago.

Is the economy getting better? The economy added double the number of jobs in February as in January, a shift economists hope will become a long-term trend. But 18.9 million people are still collecting unemployment benefits, putting the U.S. unemployment rate at 6.2 percent.

