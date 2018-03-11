Jews gather for Shabbat one week after massacre

About 100 people gathered in Pittsburgh on Saturday for what was called a healing service outside the Tree of Life synagogue, which is still closed after a shooting rampage there killed 11 people one week ago. “We will reopen, but it will not be for quite a while,” Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers said. Synagogues across the country saw increased attendance at Show Up for Shabbat services Saturday to honor those who died in the massacre. On Friday evening, worshippers of multiple faiths gathered for a Shabbat service at Temple Sinai synagogue in Squirrel Hill, the Jewish neighborhood in Pittsburgh that is also home to Tree of Life. Shooting suspect Robert Bowers is still in custody and faces the death penalty if convicted of federal hate crimes charges.