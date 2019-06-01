Jewish voters drawn into Trump feud with Omar, Tlaib

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” He made the remarks in the Oval Office while talking about Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who have both asked the United States to reconsider foreign aid to Israel. The Muslim congresswomen also criticized how Israel handled their plans to visit the West Bank.

How have Jews responded? Several Jews and Jewish groups on Twitter condemned the president’s remarks using the trending hashtag #DisloyalToTrump. “Charges of disloyalty have long been used to attack Jews,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted. “It’s long overdue to stop using Jews as a political football.” Some Republican Jews defended Trump. “President Trump is right, it shows a great deal of disloyalty to oneself to defend a party that protects/emboldens people that hate you for your religion,” the Republican Jewish Coalition tweeted.

