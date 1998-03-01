Jesus on the small screen

Live musicals have all but flopped on the major networks in recent years, drawing less than half the audience of, say, a live football game. But NBC isn’t giving up and this weekend plans to air a live version of Jesus Christ Superstar starring John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, and Alice Cooper as Herod.

NBC produced the first and most-watched live TV musical of the past decade, 2013’s The Sound of Music Live! It drew 18.6 million viewers (an audience that does rival NBC’s Sunday Night Football’s), but the musicals that came after went downhill. The next best showing came from Grease: Live on Fox in 2016, with 12.2 million viewers.

Superstar tells the story of the final week of Jesus’ life, loosely following the Gospel of John, and is timed to air on Palm Sunday. Two years ago, Tyler Perry produced a live musical for Fox called The Passion that used popular music to illustrate Jesus’ death and resurrection and concluded with an invitation to faith by Perry himself. It garnered 6.6 million viewers.

Superstar has generated controversy since its release as a rock opera album in 1970. It strips all mention of Jesus’ divinity and peppers the story with modern references that some see as irreverent. When Universal released a 25th anniversary DVD in 1998, WORLD Magazine reviewer Chris Stamper called it a “tour-de-junque of some great cultural weeds of the last 25 years.”

But not every Christian sees it as fruitless. WORLD Magazine senior writer Andrée Seu Peterson wrote, “It was that album that started me thinking about Jesus as a real human man and not a haloed hologram.”

Perhaps Sunday night’s program can do the same for some, especially if Christians take the opportunity to watch with their neighbors and start discussions about the Jesus they know.