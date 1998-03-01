Jesus on the small screen

How low can they go?
Earlier this month, The Weinstein Company seemed ready to head into the future with new ownership, but this week it landed in bankruptcy court. A group of investors led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, who promised to shape the movie studio into a female-led company, walked away from the deal saying the business had $50 million more in debt than previously disclosed. The Weinstein Company disputed that claim and said Contreras-Sweet and her cohort acted in bad faith.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a stalking horse bidder—another investor who wants to buy the company at auction. The bankruptcy filing could allow the bidder, Dallas-based Lantern Capital Partners, to buy the company’s assets without having to assume the entirety of its debt. That’s bad news for The Weinstein Company’s unsecured creditors and potentially for any women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and hoped for some sort of restitution. The bankruptcy at least ensures a more transparent process and will require the approval of a federal judge.
Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the state’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, to investigate the Manhattan prosecutor’s handling of a 2015 sexual assault claim against Weinstein. New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. declined to press charges, citing a lack of evidence, when a model accused Weinstein of groping her breast. —L.L.