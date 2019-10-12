Jersey City shootout kills officer, civilians
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 12/10/19, 05:26 pm
Police do not believe the gun battle that led to multiple deaths in Jersey City, N.J., on Tuesday was an act of terror. Gunfire rang out for about an hour in the early afternoon in an area with a kosher supermarket, a Catholic school, a hair salon, and other shops. Doctors pronounced a police officer dead at the hospital, and authorities found additional casualties, including civilians, inside the supermarket. Preliminary reports said six people died in the violence.
What set off the shooting? Officials have not released much information about the suspects, victims, or reason for the bloodshed other than to say it doesn’t appear to be terror-related. As the shooting unfolded, police blocked off the area, and bystanders pressed against barriers to take videos with their cellphones. Some of them whooped when they heard shots fired.
Comments
My Two CentsPosted: Tue, 12/10/2019 06:00 pm
I don't agree with the definition of terrorism. When we decided to classify some crimes as more heinous than others, we have institutionalized discrimination.
Scenario: someone shoots and kills six people randomly because they hate society. Six dead.
Scenario: someone shoots and kills six people because they are Jewish and the shooter is not. Six dead.
Does a terrorism label make someone more dead than if they got caught in a cross fire?