Jeopardy! crowns its GOAT

Jeopardy! fans now have the answer to the question they all asked after contestant James Holzhauer’s mesmerizing winning streak last year: Could he beat Ken Jennings? Jennings won the most regular-season games (74) in a row in 2004, and he returned in this past week’s special tournament to best Holzhauer, who holds the record for most money won in a single game ($131,127), and Brad Rutter, who had earned more money than any player in the game’s modern-day history ($4,938,436).

How did he do it? Jennings used some of Holzhauer’s own tactics such as betting all of his points on Daily Doubles. But in the Final Jeopardy question of the final match, Jennings bet nothing and won when Holzhauer fumbled, failing to identify which non-title character in a Shakespearean tragedy gave the most speeches. Jennings correctly answered, “Who is Iago?”

