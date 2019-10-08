Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in jail

The accusers of a man charged with sexually abusing dozens of underage girls as part of a sex-trafficking ring will not get their day in court. The Federal Bureau of Prisons said well-connected financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in his jail cell Saturday morning at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he awaited trial. Epstein, 66, who was denied bail, had pleaded not guilty. “We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives, while he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed the pain and trauma he caused so many people,” accuser Jennifer Araoz said in a statement.

Was Epstein under a suicide watch? Although he was housed in a special unit with added security, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that authorities had taken Epstein off a suicide watch. In late July, jail officials found Epstein semiconscious in his cell with marks on his neck and were investigating the incident as a possible suicide attempt. The FBI is looking into Epstein’s death.

