Jean Kennedy Smith dies

The last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy died on Wednesday, her relatives said. Jean Kennedy Smith was 92.

What is her legacy? Smith, the eighth of nine children, never ran for office, but she campaigned for her brothers John, Robert, and Ted and served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland under President Bill Clinton and assisted with the peace process in Northern Ireland. Ireland gave her citizenship for “distinguished service to the nation” after she stepped down as ambassador in 1998. Smith also founded a program to support artists with disabilities in 1974 after her sister Eunice helped create the Special Olympics.

