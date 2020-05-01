Japan ends nationwide lockdown

With the number of new coronavirus cases significantly dropping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency in the country’s last five prefectures, including Tokyo, on Monday. Abe also announced a new $930 billion stimulus package for companies most affected by the pandemic.

Are other nations easing restrictions? Outdoor markets in the United Kingdom reopened on Monday, with other nonessential retail stores set to resume operations on June 15. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will begin reopening schools next month. Starting on Tuesday, South Koreans must wear a mask to use taxis and other public transportation, and the policy will extend to domestic and international flights beginning on Wednesday.

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report about how Cyclone Amphan is curtailing some Asian countries’ efforts to slow COVID-19.