Italy leaves rescued migrants stranded at sea

Churches tell Philippine army to stop visits
Protestant church leaders in Baguio City, Philippines, said recent visits from soldiers to their churches worried their members. Due to the “fear and distress” caused by those visits, some churches told the military to stop coming, The Philippine Star reported.
The Philippine army claimed the courtesy calls were part of its “community engagement program,” but the churches doubted that because the soldiers specifically visited churches engaged in human rights advocacy, according to UCA News.
Father Ferdinand Lacanaria of the Philippine Independent Church said he became suspicious as soldiers asked about the plans of the Ilocos Human Rights Alliance. He accused the military of “not being truthful,” adding, “I opened the church to you without reservation, but all the while you were there to monitor my activities and organizational affiliations.” —Julia A. Seymour
News we’re watching
- Ebola in a new province in Congo: Health officials last week confirmed that a 24-year-old mother and her 7-month-old baby were the first two Ebola patients in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The mother died while the baby is still receiving treatment. The one-year epidemic, which has killed more than 1,800 people, is centered in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.
- Unrest in Zimbabwe: The country’s riot police cracked down on hundreds of anti-government protesters last week after a court ruled against the opposition’s attempt to lift a police ban on demonstrations. Armed security officials remained on the streets Monday. Eighteen months ago, President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over the country’s leadership after a military coup toppled longtime leader Robert Mugabe. But the country is still battling economic woes and a stringent crackdown on any opposition, frustrating citizens who expected change. —O.O