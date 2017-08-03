Italy impounds migrant rescue ship

Italian authorities seized the ship of humanitarian rescue group Proactiva Open Arms after a showdown at sea between the rescuers and the Libyan coast guard. Italy accused the group of enabling illegal migration after it picked up more than 200 migrants at sea on Thursday and refused to turn them over to Libyan authorities. The row is the latest between humanitarian rescue groups and Italian authorities, who accuse the rescuers of exacerbating the migrant crisis.

Oscar Camps, founder of the Spanish humanitarian group, said the rescue ship picked up the migrants from rubber dinghies 73 miles off the Libyan coast. Proactiva said the Libyan coast guard intercepted its rescue operation and demanded it release the migrants into its custody.

The Libyan coast guard said its team was already stationed near the migrants, but Proactiva’s presence led the migrants to reject their help. The Italian coast guard tasked Libyan authorities with patrolling the area and taking in rescued migrants following an agreement between the two nations in a bid to stem migrant flows into Europe.

Proactiva workers took the migrants to Sicily, where prosecutors eventually seized their ship and accused the group’s leaders of “criminal association and encouraging illegal migration.”

“Preventing the rescue of lives at risk on the high seas in order to forcibly return them to an unsafe country—as is Libya—is equivalent to carrying out a ‘hot return’ and contravenes the United Nations refugees convention,” Camps said on Twitter.

Since 2013, Italy has taken in more than 600,000 migrants from Africa and the Middle East. At least 495 migrants have died or went missing so far this year while making the perilous journey from Libya across the Mediterranean Sea. Italian officials last year increasingly accused rescue groups of colluding with migrants and even encouraging them to make the journey.

The Italian government in August seized a rescue boat from the Jugend Rettet nonprofit group on similar accusations of aiding illegal migration. The ship remains impounded. Last year, Italy set up a code of conduct for search and rescue operators that required an Italian police officer to board their ships and also prevented the aid groups from entering Libyan waters except in cases of imminent danger, among other rules.

Nando Sigona, a migration expert at the University of Birmingham in the U.K., said the activities of the independent rescue operators disrupt Europe’s latest strategy. “It’s the interest of the European and Libyan authorities that we know less of the migrant deaths, so an independent eye is very relevant,” he said.

Vincent Cochetel, the United Nations refugee agency’s special envoy for the central Mediterranean, tweeted that he hoped the latest case would not resume “the campaign we saw in 2017 against [nongovernmental organizations] involved in rescue-at-sea.”