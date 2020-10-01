Italy imposes new pandemic restrictions

Italian restaurants and bars will close daily at 6 p.m., and receptions for religious and civil ceremonies are barred until at least Nov. 24 under new restrictions beginning Monday. The measures announced by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also shut down gyms, spas, and entertainment venues. Italy recorded more than 21,000 coronavirus infections and 128 deaths on Sunday.

Are other European nations reimposing restrictions? Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared a second national state of emergency on Sunday and imposed an overnight curfew to stem the rising infections. Spain is the first country in Western Europe to record more than 1 million cases.

