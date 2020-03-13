Italy cracking under outbreak
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 3/13/20, 11:47 am
Italy’s northern region has set up tents outside hospitals and asked doctors to come out of retirement as the new coronavirus overwhelms its healthcare system. By Thursday, the number of infections in the country rose to 15,113, and more than 1,000 people had died. Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori told The New York Times the gap between resources and the large number of patients sometimes “forced doctors to decide not to intubate some very old patients.”
What about other hard-hit countries? The U.S. ban on most foreign travelers from 26 European nations will go into effect at midnight on Friday. It will not affect U.S. citizens or permanent residents returning home. On the brighter side, China’s worst-hit city of Wuhan reported only five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second day the tally has come in at fewer than 10. The rest of the country reported no locally transmitted infections.
Dig deeper: Read Angela Lu Fulton’s report on the response of missionaries to the outbreak in Japan.
AlanEPosted: Fri, 03/13/2020 01:45 pm
"On the brighter side, China’s worst-hit city of Wuhan reported only five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second day the tally has come in at fewer than 10. The rest of the country reported no locally transmitted infections."
Perhaps. Perhaps not. No doubt they reported only five new cases, but it's anyone's guess how many new cases there were, how many cases China has had overall, and how many people in China have died from COVID-19. Where so many people remain asymptomatic, you automatically have problems in accurate reporting. Where a government has so much vested interest in disinformation and so little accountability you have more problems. It's difficult to take numbers from China and Iran seriously.
To illustrate, Italy has a population of about 61 million and China about 1.4 billion. That's roughly a 1:23 ratio. Now look at the cases reported for both countries, realizing that China had an enormous head start and was in abject denial of the virus for an extended period of time. You don't have to be paranoid--in fact, it doesn't even help to be paranoid--to realize something is wrong here.