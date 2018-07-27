It’s the economy—please?

In a preview of Republican strategy for the 2018 midterm elections, President Donald Trump boasted to the world last week of America’s booming economy. The U.S. gross domestic product grew at a rate of 4.1 percent over the second quarter, the fastest in more than four years.

“If economic growth continues at this pace, the United States economy will double in size more than 10 years faster than it would have under either President Bush or President Obama,” Trump said.

Economic issues usually play a key role in federal elections. In exit polls, more than 50 percent of voters in the 2016 elections said that the most critical issue was the economy. And at a time when special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is dominating headlines, the economy could be a boon to vulnerable GOP candidates in the November.

Trump’s advisers have run with the news already. The economy will enjoy “at least” four or five years of sustained 3 percent annual growth, the best in more than a decade, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin predicted on Sunday. “I don’t think this is a one- or two-year phenomenon,” he said.

Some economists are skeptical. According to Bloomberg, Bricklin Dwyer, a senior U.S. economist at BNP Paribas, said that the economic growth “is likely peaking.”

But for November’s elections, the GOP just needs one more positive quarterly report. If they get it, Republicans can credit their tax reform bill. The question of sustainability doesn’t weigh heavily on the minds of people who vote based primarily on whether they have lower taxes and more money in their pockets.

“Tax policy is a winning issue; it’s one that I think Republicans are smart to embrace,” Tim Kane, economist at the Hoover Institution, told The New York Times.

GOP strategists are hoping that the president will pick up on this positive result rather than focusing on defending himself. “The economy and tax reform isn’t an abstract issue like Russia,” former Mitt Romney adviser Ryan Williams told The Hill. “I wish the president would talk every day about the economy and tax reform instead of other things he talks about.”

The president said he will, although he has continued to tweet his displeasure over the Mueller investigation. “I will be campaigning for all of these great people that do have a difficult race,” Trump said on Sean Hannity’s radio show. “If it’s the economy, then we should do very well.”