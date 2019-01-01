Israel votes in early election

Israelis returned to the polls on Tuesday for a snap election in the absence of a clear governing majority. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party won the most seats in parliament in April but could not get other parties to join it to form a majority coalition.

What are Netanyahu’s chances? In an attempt to earn more support on Monday, he vowed to annex parts of the Palestinian-held West Bank if he returns to office for a fourth term. His Likud party still faces a tight race against the Blue and White party, whose leader, Benny Gantz, emphasized ongoing corruption allegations against Netanyahu during the campaign.

