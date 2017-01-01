Israel to hold early elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition government on Monday agreed to disband the government and hold early elections in April after failing to pass controversial, court-ordered legislation extending the military draft to ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The coalition, which has faced growing internal rifts, unanimously decided to dissolve the government and hold new elections on April 9. Parliament is expected to vote to formally dissolve on Wednesday.

Netanyahu’s Orthodox partners believed conscription would immerse them in secularism and demanded the law be weakened. The coalition sought a compromise but only has a one-seat majority in parliament after Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigned in November over the government’s ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu is widely expected to win the election although he still faces corruption allegations, which he has denied.