Israel strikes at Iran in Syria

At least 11 people died, including two civilians, when the Israeli military targeted Iranian weapons and military installations in Syria on Wednesday. The strikes damaged sites that belong to the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian army, according to Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee.

What spurred the strikes? Israel was retaliating for a Syrian rocket attack on Tuesday. The Israeli military said it intercepted the rockets over a ski resort in the Golan Heights. “I made it clear: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. That’s what we did tonight,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Wednesday.

