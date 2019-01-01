Israel still without a government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted Monday he has failed to form a governing coalition. In a video statement, Netanyahu said Benny Gantz, his chief rival and former military chief, rejected all his efforts to form a coalition.

What does this mean for Israel? The announcement deepens the political uncertainty facing the country. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Gantz another 28 days to attempt the same negotiations, but he also faces a difficult task. Netanyahu still leads the Likud party with members who are loyal to him. If Gantz fails to reach an agreement, the lawmakers could try to back a third candidate or face the third election in a year.

