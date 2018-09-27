Israel’s new intel on Iran nukes
International | Plus, Dutch terror and a high-speed desert train
by Mindy Belz
Posted 9/28/18, 12:40 pm
ISRAEL: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly Thursday, using maps and a photo to accuse the Islamic regime in Iran of operating a “secret atomic warehouse” in violation of its nuclear agreement involving UN members and its inspection agency. Netanyahu said the facility houses 300 tons of nuclear equipment as part of a secret nuclear weapons program. Iranian officials dismissed the claim as an “arts and crafts show.”
NETHERLANDS: Dutch authorities foiled a major terrorist attack in Arnhem involving seven (now arrested) suspects that “may have involved jackets packed with explosives and Kalashnikovs at an event and a car bomb elsewhere.”
NICARAGUA: Government paramilitary groups continue to gun down civilians protesting the leadership of President Daniel Ortega, including killing a 16-year-old this week. “We continue to insist: not one more death, please,” said Catholic Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos.
SAUDI ARABIA: A high-speed train now links Mecca and Medina, Islam’s two holiest cities.
UNITED STATES: Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing made the front pages across Canada plus in Bogota, Dublin, and London—but most of the world had other top news.
NEW ZEALAND: Cannot get enough of this seal slapping a kayaker with an octopus.
WEEKEND READ: Flannery O’Connor didn’t read National Geographic, she smelled it: “If Time smelled like the Nat’l Geo. there would be some excuse for it being printed.”
