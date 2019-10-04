Israel’s Netanyahu set for historic fifth term

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday emerged as the likely victor of the country’s parliamentary elections, setting the stage for him to become the country’s longest-serving prime minister. With 97 percent of ballots from the Tuesday’s vote counted, Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party and the Blue and White party, led by former military chief Benny Gantz, both won 35 seats each in the 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset. Netanyahu is more likely than Gantz to secure the 65-seat majority needed to lead by forming a coalition with nationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, whose role is mostly ceremonial, said he will begin televised talks with the parties next week to determine who has the best chance of forming a stable coalition government. Gantz remained hopeful, telling reporters on Wednesday the support for his party proves “the people want a different way and we are going to deliver it.”