Israel hits back at jihadists in Gaza

Warning sirens continued to blare across southern Israel on Monday. Israeli jets launched retaliatory strikes against jihadists in the Gaza Strip and Syria after more than 20 rockets from Gaza entered its territory on Sunday. The Israeli military said it intercepted another 12 of 14 rockets fired on Monday. Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed two of its fighters died in Syria. The organization said it would avenge their deaths.

What caused the latest flare-up? Israeli officials killed a militant who tried to plant a bomb at the border fence along the Gaza Strip. A video showing a bulldozer scooping up his body further angered Palestinians. Israel shut down schools and roads in the area in anticipation of more attacks.

