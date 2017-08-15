Israel defends weapons sale to South Sudan

Israel’s government has said it committed no criminal offense after human rights activists accused the country of war crimes for selling weapons to South Sudan.

A group of 54 Israeli activists filed a petition in May with the High Court of Justice seeking a criminal investigation into Israel’s exporting of weapons to South Sudan. The petition stated Israel transferred local Galil ACE rifles to South Sudanese government militias. The petitioners said the militias used the weapons against members of South Sudan’s Nuer tribe.

Israel’s head of criminal investigations, Rachel Matar, in a statement said the state has called for the petition to be dismissed. “No evidence has been found of any defect in the judgment of the relevant parties,” Matar wrote. She added that such an offense would require “awareness and even the aim of assisting the primary offender.”

South Sudan’s ongoing civil war began in 2013 when fighting broke out between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir, who is from the Dinka ethnic group, and former vice president Riek Machar, who is Nuer. The warring factions have both faced accusations of war crimes and abuse.

The UN Security Council issued a report in 2015 on the South Sudanese conflict and said photographs showed the country’s soldiers with Galil ACE rifles produced in Israel. Moshe Ya’alon, Israel’s defense minister at the time, failed to respond to the allegations. In their initial petition, the Israeli activists asked if it “sounds reasonable that the president of a country would place a ‘private order’ of rifles for his private militia.” In 2013, Israel’s weapon sales increased to $223 million from about $71 million in 2009.

The European Union placed an arms embargo on South Sudan, and the United States imposed sanctions on some top security officials from both factions of the conflict. The UN Security Council in December rejected a U.S. resolution to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan.

“Embargoes have not stopped Israel before in other conflicts,” said Ebrahim Deen, an analyst with the Afro–Middle East Center in South Africa. “It’s likely that this will continue and the weapons will still be used in the conflict.”