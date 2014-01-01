Israel bombs Gaza after militant mortar attack

Israeli warplanes dropped bombs in central Gaza on Tuesday after militants in the territory fired more than 25 mortar shells on southern Israeli communities. The bombing marked the largest single attack since the 2014 Israel-Hamas war. Security officials in Gaza said the bombing targeted an Islamic Jihad militant training site. Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said it intercepted a majority of the mortar shells and reported no casualties. “Israel will exact a heavy price from those who seek to harm it, and we see Hamas as responsible for preventing such attacks,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The latest unrest comes amid high tensions along the Gaza border, where Palestinians have staged weeks of protests calling for an end to the Israeli blockade.