Israel bars entry to Democratic congresswomen
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 8/15/19, 01:02 pm
U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib planned a weekend visit to Israel, but the Israeli government announced Thursday it will block the two Democrats from entering the country. Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely cited the country’s policy of denying access to people who advocate boycotts against Israel. “We will not permit someone who negates our right of existence in the world to enter the country,” she told Israeli state radio.
What prompted Israel’s move? The two Muslim congresswomen have criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and voiced support for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel. Tlaib’s family immigrated to the United States from the West Bank. Shortly before the announcement, President Donald Trump tweeted that Israel would show weakness by letting the congresswomen in. “They hate Israel and all Jewish people, and there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds,” he wrote.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
XionPosted: Thu, 08/15/2019 04:36 pm
Trump tweeted that people who hate Israel should not be let into Israel. What if the Congresswomen don't like America?
OldMikePosted: Thu, 08/15/2019 06:17 pm
LOL! I would say, let’s apply the same rule!
Allen JohnsonPosted: Thu, 08/15/2019 08:12 pm
Did Amos, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Micah, Joel, and other biblical prophets hate their nation Israel when they criticized it?
Should true patriotism cover up the sins of their people?
news2mePosted: Thu, 08/15/2019 08:07 pm
I wonder what their purpose is for visiting Israel.
They probably just want to get more fuel for the fire they need to keep alive.
And the fuel would have been FAKE NEWS.
Why is what these congresswomen say and do not HATE?!