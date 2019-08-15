Israel bars entry to Democratic congresswomen

U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib planned a weekend visit to Israel, but the Israeli government announced Thursday it will block the two Democrats from entering the country. Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely cited the country’s policy of denying access to people who advocate boycotts against Israel. “We will not permit someone who negates our right of existence in the world to enter the country,” she told Israeli state radio.

What prompted Israel’s move? The two Muslim congresswomen have criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and voiced support for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel. Tlaib’s family immigrated to the United States from the West Bank. Shortly before the announcement, President Donald Trump tweeted that Israel would show weakness by letting the congresswomen in. “They hate Israel and all Jewish people, and there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds,” he wrote.

