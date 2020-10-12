Israel and Morocco to normalize relations
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 12/10/20, 02:25 pm
The Trump administration’s push for Arab-Israeli peace agreements continues. The president on Thursday announced that Morocco agreed to become the fourth Arab nation in four months to establish normal diplomatic ties with Israel.
What’s in the deal? The United States agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim over the disputed Western Sahara region, a former Spanish North African territory. Israel will open a liaison office in Rabat, and Morocco will do the same in Tel Aviv, with the goal of eventually opening embassies. The countries will also establish joint overflight rights for airlines, U.S. officials said. Morocco follows the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan. U.S. officials say they are also pushing for a deal with Saudi Arabia.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 12/10/2020 03:02 pm
Congratulations to President Trump and his Administration! A good development!
And the mainstream media response: [crickets]
Seriously. The most well-known foreign media is covering this--The Guardian, BBC, Reuters, etc. but you have to go farther down the Google search results to find CNN, Associated Press, or New York Times. Didn't see Washington Post in first page of search results at all.
But of course, as we all know, there has never been U.S. media bias against President Trump!