Israel and Morocco to normalize relations

The Trump administration’s push for Arab-Israeli peace agreements continues. The president on Thursday announced that Morocco agreed to become the fourth Arab nation in four months to establish normal diplomatic ties with Israel.

What’s in the deal? The United States agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim over the disputed Western Sahara region, a former Spanish North African territory. Israel will open a liaison office in Rabat, and Morocco will do the same in Tel Aviv, with the goal of eventually opening embassies. The countries will also establish joint overflight rights for airlines, U.S. officials said. Morocco follows the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan. U.S. officials say they are also pushing for a deal with Saudi Arabia.

