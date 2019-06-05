Israel and Gaza agree to cease-fire

Israel and Gaza reached a fragile truce on Monday after at least 27 people died in the bloodiest weekend in the region since 2014. Hamas, the Islamic militant group in control of Gaza, launched hundreds of rockets toward Israel, which retaliated with airstrikes. Twenty-three Palestinians died in the clashes. At least four Israelis died, the first since a war in 2014.

On Monday, the Israeli army lifted protective restrictions on residents in southern Israel. Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem confirmed that Egyptian mediators, along with officials from the United Nations and Qatar, helped to broker the “mutual and concurrent” deal. “The campaign is not over, and it requires patience and judgement,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Egypt brokered a cease-fire after a similar surge in violence in March. Israel agreed to ease its blockade on Gaza in exchange for a halt in rocket fire.