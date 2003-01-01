Isolationist Shiites lead Iraq election returns
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 5/14/18, 11:56 am
The political alliance of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr emerged as the early front-runner in Iraqi elections over the weekend. Al-Sadr opposes international influence in Iraq and led a militia that fought U.S. forces in the country after the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein. His coalition led in four provinces in early returns announced Sunday. Current Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi performed poorly in the vote, which had a record low turnout. Also at issue is the influence of Iran on the country: Iranian-backed Shiite militias who played a key role in defeating Islamic State (ISIS) made significant electoral gains.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.