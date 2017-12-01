Islamic State in Somalia calls for holiday attacks in video

Fighters affiliated with Islamic State (ISIS) in Somalia called for heightened attacks over the Christmas holiday in the group’s first video, according to an extremist monitoring organization. The video posted online Monday called on the group’s supporters to “hunt down” unbelievers during the holiday season in churches and at markets. The SITE Intelligence Group said the video encouraged lone wolf attacks, regardless of the presence of children. The ISIS-affiliated fighters are based in Somalia’s northern rural Puntland state. Security experts warn the group’s presence could increase as ISIS fighters flee from Iraq and Syria. So far, no attacks have been reported since the video’s release.