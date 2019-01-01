Islamic State executes Nigerian Christians
by Samantha Gobba
Posted 12/27/19, 01:15 pm
Islamic State militants in Nigeria released a 56-second video they said shows the execution of 11 Christians on Thursday. ISIS said it captured the Christians in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State but did not release their names or the location of the killings.
What motivated the executions? In the video, the extremists said the killings were to “avenge” the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid by U.S. forces in October. New leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi said the group’s revenge would “make the achievements of the Baghdadi days taste sweet.” In the video, the militants shoot the first man and then push the next 10 to the ground and behead them.
Samantha Gobba
Samantha reports on the pro-life movement for WORLD Digital.
Comments
Clint WilliamsPosted: Fri, 12/27/2019 03:22 pm
"We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body. For we who are alive are always being given over to death for Jesus’ sake, so that his life may also be revealed in our mortal body." - 2 Corinthians 4:8-11
"Then each of them was given a white robe, and they were told to wait a little longer, until the full number of their fellow servants, their brothers and sisters, were killed just as they had been." - Revelation 6:11
Lord, I pray for our brothers and sisters in Nigeria: that you would give them courage in the face of evil, peace in trusting you for all things, and joy in seeing your glory through Christ. Restrain Satan and all his works, let your light shine out in the darkness, and build your kingdom through your Holy Spirit. Amen.
Cyborg3Posted: Fri, 12/27/2019 09:18 pm
Well stated! May God's face shine on the Christians of Nigeria and May a force for good rise up to protect them. O God, protect your people!