Islamic extremists target foreign restaurant in Burkina Faso

Suspected Islamic extremists killed at least 18 people Sunday evening when they attacked a Turkish restaurant in Burkina Faso. The attackers stormed the restaurant in Ouagadougou on motorcycles and began shooting. The country’s special forces ended the hours-long siege Monday morning and killed two of the attackers. Communications Minister Remi Dandjinou said at least eight other people sustained injuries in the attack and warned the death toll could rise. Two of the victims have been identified as Turkish and French nationals. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. In January 2016, an attack at another cafe killed 30 people. Burkina Faso has faced terror threats from foreign groups such as al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb. But homegrown terror groups also are on the rise. Ansar ul Islam, based in the country’s northern border region, has claimed responsibility for attacks on troops and civilians.