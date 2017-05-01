ISIS releases video of Philippine hostages

A Catholic priest who was taken hostage by militants in the besieged Philippine town of Marawi has said the militants have more than 200 hostages. In a video published today, Father Teresito Suganob implored Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to withdraw the country’s forces and stop air strikes in exchange for the hostages. Suganob said the militants were holding some 240 “prisoners of war,” including teachers, carpenters, and children. He stood in front of burned and broken buildings, and the sound of gunfire could be heard occasionally in the background. “Mr. President, we are in the midst of this war,” Suganob said. “We are asking for your help to please give what your enemies are asking for.” Islamic State–linked militants last week took control of the southern city of Marawi and remain embroiled in a battle with security forces for control. Military Chief of Staff Eduardo Ano said soldiers retook of about 70 percent of the city. Ano said about 100 people have been killed, including 65 militants, 15 Philippine troops, and 19 civilians.