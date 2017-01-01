ISIS releases message from its leader

Islamic State (ISIS) released an audio recording Wednesday evening purportedly from its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in which he called on followers to “persevere” in their attacks. It was al-Baghdadi’s first such message in nearly a year. The 54-minute recording noted recent events, including the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha and Turkey’s dispute with the United States over the detention of American Pastor Andrew Brunson.

In the message, the person identified as al-Baghdadi said Russia is competing with the United States for influence in the Syrian-Iraqi border region as the United States faces “the worst time in its entire existence.” He called on rebels in southern Syria to join ISIS instead of surrendering to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces. U.S. military spokesman Col. Sean Ryan said al-Baghdadi has been “irrelevant for a long time” but remains a priority target in the war on the group.

The ISIS leader’s last message, released on Sept. 28, 2017, called on followers to target “media centers of the infidels.” Al-Baghdadi was reportedly killed or wounded on several occasions and is believed to be hiding in the desert along the Syrian-Iraqi border.