ISIS-linked group takes over Philippine city

An Islamic State-linked extremist group kidnapped a Catholic priest and 13 parishioners during a coordinated attack on a southern city in the Philippines. The unrest began Tuesday when security officials raided the hideout of a terrorist suspect in the southern city of Marawi. The militants called on an allied group for backup and more than 100 fighters stormed the city. They have taken control of the city hall and a hospital, burned down buildings, and killed at least two soldiers and a police officer. Socrates Villegas of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines said the extremists forced their way into the Cathedral of Our Lady Help of Christians and took hostages. They threatened to kill them if the government does not recall the troops it sent to fight the militants, Villegas said in a statement. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who cut short his trip to Russia, declared martial law across the country’s south and has threatened to implement it nationwide if needed.

