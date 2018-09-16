ISIS isn’t done

IRAN: Mourners amassed Monday morning in Ahvaz for the funeral procession following a weekend terror attack on a military parade that killed at least 29 people and wounded 70—the deadliest attack in Iran in a decade. Iran blamed the United States for the attack, while a splinter group associated with ISIS claimed responsibility. Terror experts cast doubts on the initial claim, but this morning ISIS released a video saying it was behind the attack.

ISIS has not vanished.

SYRIA: Russia will proceed with providing Syria its S-300 missile defense system, in a slap to Israel that threatens to escalate the conflict. Israel, which shares a border with Syria, earlier objected to the plan, as it threatens Israel’s ability to defend itself against fallout from the Syrian war. Moscow is blaming Israel for the downing of a Russian plane last week, saying Israel’s F-16s used the Russian plane as cover, leading to its drawing fire from a Syrian air defense missile.

UNITED STATES: Heads of state from more than 100 nations will gather in New York this week for the UN General Assembly, with many eyes on U.S. leaders, including President Donald Trump, following a year when he has pulled the United States from key UN organizations.

VIETNAM: President Tran Dai Quang, 61, a communist leader who presided over an oppressive regime that’s persecuted Christians and other minorities, died on Friday after an apparently lengthy viral illness.

MALDIVES: Presidential challenger Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has beaten incumbent Abdulla Yameen to win the presidency and end decades of rule by one family in the mostly Muslim South Asian nation.

NIGER: The abduction of an Italian priest has shocked locals in Makalondi, where Catholics have worked for 50 years. No one has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. Two nuns also were abducted in the attack but managed to escape.

TANZANIA: The death toll in Friday’s ferry sinking in Lake Victoria has risen to 224.

CHINA: Some parents camp in tents on campus to keep an eye on their children as they start college.

